New details released on missing Jefferson County teenagers - East Idaho News

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Police are releasing new details about two teenagers who are missing from Jefferson County.

An Amber Alert was issued Monday for Allen Larand Fisher, 13 and Rachael Leray Fischer, 15, who may be in “grave danger,” according to authorities. Their mother, Elizabeth Roundy, has full custody of the kids and left for Bible study Sunday evening. When she returned home, they were gone from their Jefferson County property.

Jefferson County detectives originally thought the teens may be in a gray Honda or Hyundai sedan with Utah license plates, headed toward an FLDS group in the Mendon or Trenton areas of Utah.

In an update Tuesday morning, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says they have been unable to “find concrete evidence regarding a vehicle Rachelle and Allen Fischer may have left in.”

“We have confirmed that the vehicle that was initially reported as being involved has not travelled to Idaho during the time that Rachelle and Allen went missing,” a news release says. “At this time, we are unsure if they have left the immediate area or are still close by.”

Detectives have narrowed down the time frame the children went missing on Sunday to between the hours of 6 and 8 p.m.

The Fischer’s sister, Elintra Dee Fischer, was reported missing in January 2023 from the same home. She is now 18 and was never located. Roundy believes Elintra may have been involved in the disappearance of Allen and Rachael.

Allen is 5’9″, weighs around 135 lbs. and has longer sandy blonde hair and blue eyes. Racheal is 5’5″, weighs 135 lbs. and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Rachelle was wearing a dark green prairie dress with braided hair, and Allen was wearing a light blue shirt with blue jeans and black slip-on shoes, similar to Crocs.

Anyone with information on where the teenagers could be is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 745-9210 option 7.