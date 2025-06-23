Amber Alert issued for missing teens from Jefferson County who may be in 'grave danger' - East Idaho News

MONTEVIEW — An Amber Alert has been issued for two teenagers with ties to the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who may be in danger.

Allen Larand Fisher, 13 and Rachael Leray Fischer, 15, may be traveling in a gray Honda or Hyundai sedan with Utah license plates, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Their mother, Elizabeth Roundy, has full custody of the kids and left for Bible study Sunday evening. When she returned home, they were gone from their Jefferson County property.

Holding Out HELP, an organization that helps people from a polygamous background, says the teenagers “may be in grave danger because of recent revelations from Warren Jeffs stating that FLDS children need to die so they can resurrect as pure beings.”

The Fischer’s sister, Elintra Dee Fischer, was reported missing in January 2023 from the same home. She is now 18 and was never located. Roundy believes Elintra may have been involved in the disappearance of Allen and Rachael. Roundy also suspects her ex-husband, Nephi Fischer, knows where the children are.

The teenagers previously lived in Trenton, Utah, and may have returned, although Fischer believes adults in the FLDS church are hiding them and they could be anywhere.

“FLDS members believe the current church leadership is leading faithful followers to the same fate as those who died in historical tragedies like Jonestown and Waco,” Holding Out HELP says. “The Aug. 10, 2022, revelation directs faithful followers to consecrate and return their children to the church by any means necessary and prepare them for the end of times. The children are supposed to gather to assist in the building of Zion so they can die and become ‘pure’ and ‘translated beings.'”

Allen is 5’9″, weighs around 135 lbs. and has longer sandy blonde hair and blue eyes. Racheal is 5’5″, weighs 135 lbs. and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Rachelle was wearing a dark green prairie dress with braided hair, and Allen was wearing a light blue shirt with blue jeans and black slip-on shoes, similar to Crocs.

Anyone with information on where the teenagers could be is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 745-9210 option 7.