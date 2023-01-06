Vehicle found but Jefferson County teen still missing

UPDATE

Elintra Fischer is still missing but the vehicle she was in has been located, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Officials did not provide details on where the car was found.

ORIGINAL STORY

MONTEVIEW — Authorities in Jefferson County are looking for a 16-year-old girl who ran away from home on Jan. 1.

Elintra Fischer left her Monteview home in her mom’s gray 2015 Honda Civic with license plate 5C0463U, according to a news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The release says she might be on her way to Utah.

Elintra is 5 feet 5 inches, 135 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

She has been entered into the national database as a juvenile runaway.

If you see her or the vehicle, contact your local law enforcement or the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 745-9210 extension 7.