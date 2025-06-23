 READ: Warren Jeffs FLDS revelations about children needing to die, other doctrines - East Idaho News
READ: Warren Jeffs FLDS revelations about children needing to die, other doctrines

Nate Eaton

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Warren Jeffs mugshot
MONTEVIEW — A Jefferson County mother who left the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints fears her children are in danger after being taken by active FLDS members. She believes Allen Fischer, 13, and Rachelle Fischer, 15, may be in grave danger because of recent revelations from Warren Jeffs stating that FLDS children need to die so they can resurrect as pure beings.

Below is a copy of the revelations courtesy of Holding Out HELP.

Revelation with highlights August 2022 Page 01

Revelation with highlights August 2022 Page 02

Revelation with highlights August 2022 Page 03

Revelation with highlights August 2022 Page 04

Revelation with highlights August 2022 Page 05

Revelation with highlights August 2022 Page 06

Revelation with highlights August 2022 Page 07

Revelation with highlights August 2022 Page 08

Revelation with highlights August 2022 Page 09

Revelation with highlights August 2022 Page 10

Revelation with highlights August 2022 Page 11

Revelation with highlights August 2022 Page 12

