READ: Warren Jeffs FLDS revelations about children needing to die, other doctrines - East Idaho News

MONTEVIEW — A Jefferson County mother who left the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints fears her children are in danger after being taken by active FLDS members. She believes Allen Fischer, 13, and Rachelle Fischer, 15, may be in grave danger because of recent revelations from Warren Jeffs stating that FLDS children need to die so they can resurrect as pure beings.

Below is a copy of the revelations courtesy of Holding Out HELP.