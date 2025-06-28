North Idaho woman sentenced to jail for road rage crash that left child in coma - East Idaho News

COEUR D’ALENE (The Spokesman-Review) — A judge on Tuesday sentenced a 33-year-old Athol woman to four months in jail for a road rage crash last year that left a child in a coma, according to the Kootenai County Prosecutor’s Office.

Raven A. Crum was convicted of felony aggravated driving while reckless for the Aug. 3 crash on U.S. Highway 95, just north of State Highway 53 near Rathdrum.

According to a prosecutor’s office news release, Crum changed lanes and passed a car occupied by three juveniles before swerving back into the other lane in front of the other car. The juvenile driver felt Crum slowed down in front of them, so the driver passed Crum and pulled in front of her.

As the driver passed Crum, one of the children in the car gave an obscene gesture to Crum, who responded by changing lanes again as if to pass the car but sideswiped the car as she reentered her original lane, prosecutors said. The crash sent the children’s car off the road, and it rolled several times.

Crum claimed she lost sight of the juvenile’s car in her blind spot as she was trying to re-enter the lane, the release said.

Crum told officers the crash stemmed from road rage. A passenger in the juvenile’s car was thrown from the vehicle and spent more than a week in a coma, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Senior District Judge Lansing Haynes sentenced Crum to seven years in prison, but suspended the sentence in favor of two years of probation with four months in jail and a one-year driver’s license suspension.