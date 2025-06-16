Person dead after driving off Perrine Bridge - East Idaho News

TWIN FALLS — A person is dead after driving off the Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls Sunday afternoon and police are asking anyone who witnessed the event to contact them.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. Idaho State Police troopers were called to the scene and discovered a green 1995 Ford Ranger had driven off the northwest viewpoint by the Perrine Bridge on US Highway 93 near milepost 50.

“Arriving troopers located a pickup that had gone off the bridge and struck multiple surfaces as it fell into the canyon,” an ISP news release says. “The driver, the sole occupant, died at the scene.”

The distance from the top of the Perrine Bridge to the Snake River below is 486 feet, according to Visit Southern Idaho.

The Jerome County Coroner picked up the body and is in the process of contacting next of kin.

Troopers ask anyone who witnessed the crash or has video footage to call (208) 324-6000 and reference Case Number T25000717.

The Jerome County Sheriff’s Office and Twin Falls Police Department assisted with the incident.