Pocatello man involved in fatal shooting in Twin Falls, charged with unlawful possession of a gun - East Idaho News

KIMBERLY — A 19-year-old man from Pocatello has been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal shooting that resulted in the death of a 21-year-old man in Kimberly.

Daniel Jacob Wise was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in Twin Falls County.

If convicted, Wise faces up to five years in prison. The 19-year-old’s bond was set at $1 million.

Earlier this year, Wise had accepted a plea agreement in Bonneville County where he agreed to plead guilty to aggravated assault. He is scheduled to appear for his sentencing at 9 a.m. July 2 before District Judge Bruce Pickett.

Twin Falls County Prosecutor Grant Loebs told EastIdahoNews.com that the Kimberly incident is still under investigation. He cannot comment on whether any new charges will be filed.

According to court documents, on June 12, a detective with the Kimberly Police Department was dispatched to the 700 block of Center Street East about a shooting that had occurred.

The detective spoke with officers on the scene who had spoken to two witnesses.

After the detective finished speaking with the two witnesses, he learned that there was a dispute between one of the witnesses, B.M., and a man named A.T., who had come to the trailer. A.T. was accompanied by another individual and Wise.

Daniel Jacob Wise in August 2024 | Bonneville County Jail

B.M., who was armed, confronted A.T. outside of the trailer and got into a fight. Two individuals came out of the trailer, armed, and shots were fired.

One of the individuals, Chris Dequintanaroo, was shot and later died from his injuries.

The detective spoke with the individual who came out of the trailer with Dequintanaroo, who said he hadn’t shot but heard three gunshots. The man told the detective the three people who came to the trailer had “D1” tattooed on their faces.

The document states that A.T. and two individuals, a female who wasn’t involved in the fight, were taken into custody.

A.T. told the detective that he had an issue with B.M. and tried to get ahold of him. When they arrived outside the trailer, they sent texts and images to B.M. and received a response from B.M. of “Come over and see what happens.”

After the fight, A.T. confirmed hearing the gunshots and that everyone ran away, but he and Wise drove away. A.T. had taken the car of the female individual and later ditched it near the Indian Springs area, then walked back to Twin Falls.

Wise wasn’t taken into custody with A.T., and when asked where Wise was, the man said he wasn’t sure.

A.T. told the detective that Wise had a Taurus handgun and said Wise had committed the shooting. He also told the detective that Wise had beef with the people in the trailer.

Wise was later apprehended and was interviewed by the detective.

Wise told the detective that when he saw the other individuals come out of the trailer armed, he saw one of them raise a handgun. Wise said he took off running.

The document states the detective continued to speak with Wise and was later told by the 19-year-old that he saw one of the individuals raise their gun, so he shot. However, he alleges he wasn’t aiming for anyone.

Wise was scheduled to appear before Magistrate Judge Thomas Keshaw Jr. for a preliminary hearing at 8:15 a.m. June 27. No new court hearings are scheduled for Wise at this time.