Pop artist Andy Grammer to perform at BYU-Idaho - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Brigham Young University-Idaho.

REXBURG — BYU-Idaho Center Stage announces an electrifying concert with Grammy-nominated pop artist Andy Grammer. The concert will take place on Thursday, Sept. 25, at 7:30 p.m. in the BYU-Idaho Center.

Multi-platinum artist Andy Grammer continues to energize, empower, and bring together audiences around the world with his uplifting and honest pop anthems. His observations and affirmations pick people back up when they need it, affirm their potential, and encourage them to keep going. Grammer was even named the #1 “Happy” Streaming artist globally. Inspiring fans around the world, he has over 3B global streams under his belt and a social media footprint of nearly 5M followers.

His catalog consists of numerous hits, including the 5X platinum single “Honey, I’m Good;” the 2X platinum singles “Keep Your Head Up,” “Fresh Eyes, and “Don’t Give Up On Me;” the platinum singles “Good To Be Alive (Hallelujah)” and “Fine By Me;” and the gold albums Andy Grammer (2011) and Magazines Or Novels (2014). When “Don’t Give Up On Me” became the soundtrack for ESPN’s 13th annual V Week for Cancer Research, he garnered a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Music Direction and a Clio Award.

Grammer recently released the deluxe version of his acclaimed new studio album “Monster” via S-Curve/Hollywood Records. “Monster” sees Grammer elevating the high-energy songwriting that has won him millions of fans around the globe and leaning into acoustic melodies inspired by a novel foray into the mandolin. Grammer poignantly explores themes of family, relationships, happiness, and letting go across the project.

Grammer’s passions not only lie in his music, but also in his philanthropic work. He was recently recognized by Claire’s Place Foundation for Cystic Fibrosis Support (‘Clarity Impact Award’) and by Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (‘Defender of Potential’ Award) for the incredible impact his work has made in the world. He is an advocate for mental health awareness and has spoken at high-profile events including Mental Health America’s 2022 Annual Conference as the keynote speaker.

Tickets will be on sale on Tuesday, July 1, at 8:00 a.m. and range from $25-$75.

Purchase tickets online at https://www.byui.edu/ticket-office/ or at the University Store Ticket Office. Please note that processing fees and Idaho sales tax are included in the ticket price.

Center Stage is pleased to offer all high school students the same BYU-Idaho student ticket price by purchasing at the Ticket Office with a school photo ID.