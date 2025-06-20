Prime IV Hydration & Wellness expands to Pocatello, offering unique health services - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Sisters-in-law, Shanti Adhikari and Anjula Adhikari, both registered nurses, have launched a new wellness option in Pocatello. The pair has opened Prime IV Hydration & Wellness, a Colorado-based franchise, at 4191 Pole Line Road in Pocatello Square, next to America’s Best. Opening June 25, the new location expands on the services already offered at the successful Idaho Falls clinic.

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness specializes in intravenous (IV) therapy, designed to help clients feel energized, rehydrated and refreshed. The clinic offers customized IV drips and vitamin injections that directly deliver fluids, electrolytes, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids into the bloodstream for quick and effective absorption.

The treatments are often used to boost immunity, enhance athletic recovery, increase energy levels, support weight loss, and promote overall well-being, according to the owners.

“We were looking for something to give to the community,” said Anjula. “There’s nothing like this in town to support the immune system and overall health and wellness through personalized drip compounds.”

In addition to IV therapy, the clinic offers intramuscular injections, hydration therapy for hangovers, and treatments designed to enhance skin health and mental clarity. Clients can choose from pre-formulated blends or collaborate with our staff to create a personalized plan tailored to their unique health needs. Prime IV is designed to provide a comfortable, spa-like experience.

“It’s a beautiful, relaxing place. We offer a massage in our zero-gravity massage chair. We provide socks, masks, and blankets for a full spa-like experience. It’s like a one-hour vacation,” said Shanti.

Among the specialty treatments offered are The After Party, for hangover relief; The Jetsetter, to combat jet lag; the Skinny Drip to help boost metabolism and aid in weight loss; and Pre/Post Surgery Renewal to accelerate healing and prevent infections.

Additionally, NAD+ IV Therapy is a popular treatment at the clinic. NAD+ is a coenzyme that exists in the cells and depletes as we age. Replenishing NAD+ in the body helps with anti-aging, addiction recovery, and brain regeneration, according to the nurses.

While most services do not require a doctor’s order, the owners emphasize that clients under 18 must have a physician’s approval for treatment, and they do not treat pregnant women.

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness is open seven days a week. Tailored membership options offer discounted services, VIP perks, and routine treatments for optimized health. Those who sign up for membership before the end of July will receive one month free of charge.

For more information about services and membership options, follow Prime IV Hydration & Wellness on Facebook or visit Prime IV Pocatello Square.