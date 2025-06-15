Proud to be Americans: Dedicated group gathers to show support for Donald Trump - East Idaho News

AMMON — A small crowd stood on Hitt Road, waving Old Glory and holding signs in support of President Donald Trump and his administration Saturday afternoon while in many areas around the country and in eastern Idaho people were holding No King Day protests.

The demonstration, near the Ammon Walmart, organized by Patriots for Peace, drew around 14 individuals who showed their support for the 47th President and their patriotism. The demonstration began at 4 p.m., and the group departed around 5:30 p.m.

RELATED | Local demonstration to show support for Donald Trump in counter to No Kings Day protest

RELATED | Thousands turn out for national No Kings protest in downtown Boise

Despite the small numbers, there was plenty of local support from many commuters on Hitt Road, who honked their horns and yelled words of support.

An incident did occur while the group demonstrated peacefully.

Halli Stone, an organizer of the demonstration, told EastIdahoNews.com that a woman began photographing them and stole a sign from one of the demonstration’s members. Aside from that, a few community members shouted curses or made rude gestures.

“We just want people to feel proud of their country and to know that it’s OK to wave a flag to support the president and law enforcement and everything that America stands for,” Stone said.

Couple of members of the community waving American flags during a pro-Trump demonstration Saturday afternoon. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

Stone said the group believes in what Trump has done since taking office back in January, as well as the rule of law.

One of the reasons for the demonstration, according to Stone, was concern about groups or individuals allegedly funding many of the protests which have caused chaos over the past week in places like California.

Idaho Falls resident Allan Klingler said while the country reaches its 250th anniversary, the time right now is very perilous due to the protests seen around the country.

“We have non-governmental organizations and other entities that are trying to create chaos, turmoil in America and disrupt the great institutions and legacy of history that we have,” Klingler said.

Resident Allan Klinger showing his support on Saturday during a pro-Trump demonstration on Hitt Road. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

He said he was out there was to show that there was an alternative: to demonstrate love and support for America and its laws.

“We’re proud of our country, and we want legal immigrants across the world to join us, but doing it the right way,” Klingler said.

An U.S. Air Force veteran, Jim Gill, told EastIdahoNews.com he was out there was for his love for his country. Serving 28 years in the Air Force, Gill said he has hated to see what America has become from the “DACs” over the years.

Gill said the word “DACs” refers to Democrats, anarchists and communists.

“They are turning it into a socialistic communist country, and that’s not what I believe the United States was for. The United States was and is a land of immigrants and all people that come here legally,” Gill said.

Overall, Gill said that June 14 is a significant day due to the importance of Flag Day, Trump’s birthday and the founding of the Army.

“I just love America and hope for the best for her and all of us. I wish there would be peace, and we could continue to grow together,” Gill said.