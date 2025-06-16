Rexburg Pride coming to Porter Park for a day of celebration, love and unity - East Idaho News

REXBURG — A Pride event coming to Rexburg this weekend is aimed at being family-friendly and will have activities, merchandise, food, and resources available.

Rexburg Pride returns for the fifth year at Porter Park on Saturday, June 21, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Yoga studio Namaste Nook will host this year’s event. It’s a day of celebration, love, and unity among LGBTQ folks and allies alike, according to its website.

“This is a very vulnerable and underserved community, so I think a lot of times when people hear about Pride, they think of parades and parties. It is a celebration, but it is also a lot more than that,” said Pride Director Annalisa Waite. “It is a great opportunity to connect people to resources and help them find other areas and ways they can find support.”

It’s free to attend and will have local performers, vendors, businesses, community art projects, a unity walk around the park and more. Nonprofits will be in attendance, too. You can find mental health care, local food pantries, and more resources by clicking here.

“Rexburg prides itself on being ‘America’s Family Community,’ and we’re excited to contribute to that spirit by creating a space with fun activities where all families and individuals feel welcome and celebrated. Come join us!” Activity Director Lorene Nance said in a news release.

Waite said this is a chance to get together and know others. She told EastIdahoNews.com there are still people who feel like they need to live in shame when they don’t need to.

“I think a lot of people who are straight, they are like, ‘Well, where’s my Pride?’ Those of us who are straight, we have that all the time when we can talk about our relationships openly, when we can post pictures on our social media, and we don’t have to feel shame or worried we’re going to be attacked…,” she explained. “When people don’t know who someone is and then they say hurtful things or they ignore them or they pretend like they don’t exist…then they feel invisible or worse.”

The Sanctuary is a cardboard hut at Rexburg Pride where people could write supportive messages for people in the LGBTQ+ community. This was from a past event. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Several people have shared their memories of Rexburg Pride from past events online. One person said, “Rexburg Pride was an important moment for my journey of personal growth and self-acceptance,” while another said, “Being able to completely be myself for the first time in forever was absolutely amazing” and “The Pride event at Porter Park in June helped me realize that it’s ok that I haven’t figured out who I totally was but what I am is amazing and there is nothing wrong with who I am.”

Anywhere from 1,000 to 1,500 people are expected to come to Rexburg Pride. Protestors have shown up nearly every year. Waite said they have made it a priority to keep both attendees and protestors safe.

“Just as the LGBTQ+ community and allies have a right to peacefully gather and express themselves, those who feel differently also have the right to peacefully express their views,” she said.

Organizers have worked with city officials to ensure smooth operation. Griffin Elite Security will be on hand to help.

“We ask attendees to simply not engage with angry protestors, our focus that day is on celebration, not arguing. Anyone is welcome to attend this public event, but officials have told us that protestors are not allowed to simply come in and set up a new event inside the event,” Waite said.

Waite hopes that it’s a day where people can lift each other up. She pointed out that it’s good to learn and not make assumptions.

“Sometimes when people think of Pride, they think it’s going to be something really outlandish and wild. It’s a day in the park. It’s going to be family-friendly,” Waite said. “This is an opportunity to show up and support but also to learn and to not just make assumptions, but to really spend time with people.”

If you are interested in volunteering or helping with Rexburg Pride, you can sign up by clicking here.