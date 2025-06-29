Rigby man dies in early morning motorcycle crash - East Idaho News

MADISON COUNTY — A Rigby man died in an early morning motorcycle crash in Madison County.

It happened around 1:10 a.m. on 7875 South 1800 West north of Rigby, according to a news release from Idaho State Police.

A 23-year-old was driving a 2025 Kawasaki EX500 westbound on 7800 South when he failed to negotiate a curve and crashed, police say. The rider, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene.

Idaho State Police was assisted by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Madison County Fire and EMS, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Air Idaho.