Son suspected of shooting mother before suicide in Idaho home, deputies say - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — The Ada County sheriff’s deputies discovered two bodies in a Boise home Monday afternoon, and suspect that a son killed his mother before he died by suicide, according to a news release from the agency.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a request for a welfare check at about 4 p.m. Monday in southeast Boise near Warm Springs Avenue and Highway 21.

Deputies found a deceased man and woman at the home in the 6000 block of South Brian Way. Both victims appeared to have suffered fatal gunshot wounds, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Following an initial investigation, detectives determined that the man had fatally shot his mother before taking his own life, according to the news release.

The Ada County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the individuals involved and the official cause of death.