Tears and laughter: Community celebrates colorful life of Utah designer killed at No Kings rally - East Idaho News

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL.com) — “I think Afa is smiling down on us right now.”

This was an oft-repeated sentiment Friday evening at the Salt Palace Convention Center as the family, friends, colleagues and longtime peers in the fashion industry of Arthur Folasa “Afa” Ah Loo visited with each other before his celebration of life memorial service began. The thought of a smile on their late friend’s, brother’s, or neighbor’s face reminded them of the determined, kind, funny man he was.

The scene was anything but somber Friday evening.

As men and women walked into the grand ballroom in the convention center, the eye caught the bright colors — oranges, pinks, yellows, blues — on a majority of their apparel. That brightness set the tone from the beginning, that smiles and laughs would be expected during the service to balance the tears and sadness that also may come.

“The fragrance of the flowers you can smell in the grand ballroom of the Salt Palace will let you know that there is a lingering love that will last forever,” said Telesia Afeaki Tonga, the emcee for the service. She arrived in Salt Lake City from Hawaii. “Of course, this had to be in the grand ballroom; like, he would want it extra!”

Ah Loo, 39, was attending the No Kings rally in downtown Salt Lake City on June 14, along with an estimated 10,000 people. The group was marching on State Street when two men who police say were part of a volunteer “peacekeeping” group for the rally, allegedly spotted Arturo Roberto Gamboa, 24, pull out a rifle and “manipulate” it near 151 South.

RELATED | Utah ‘No Kings’ protest: What we know about the fatal shooting

One of the two armed men fired three rounds after allegedly seeing Gamboa raise his weapon into a firing position and advance toward the crowd. One of those rounds hit Gamboa in the stomach. Another bullet hit and killed Ah Loo, an innocent bystander who was participating in the protest. Police are still investigating the actions of Gamboa and the “peacekeeper” but no charges have been filed in the incident so far.

Vera Ah Loo walks with her father Afa Ah Loo’s casket at the end of his celebration of life at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Friday. Afa was shot and killed as an innocent bystander during a No Kings protest. | Kristen Murphy, Deseret News

Ah Loo was a man who fought for those on the margins, friends and family said. That wasn’t all, though. He was known by those who knew him personally as good singer who loved singing Luther Vandross songs during karoake — his casket entered the ballroom while “So Amazing” by Vandross played in the background. He was known throughout the community as a fashion designer who participated on the show “Project Runway.”

Friday evening, various attendees wore Ah Loo’s designs and walked a red carpet runway in the ballroom while guests cheered and whistled. The more attitude a “model” gave on the runway, the louder the claps.

Tonga and other speakers shared stories of the fashion designer’s personality. He was the baby of the family with an adventurous spirit and determined mindset. But besides being “extra,” Ah Loo was also a little bossy, according to family members, and “a complete weirdo,” as friends described him.

RELATED | ‘Innocent bystander’ shot, killed by member of ‘peacekeeping’ group at Salt Lake ‘No Kings’ rally

Guests were told it was perfectly fine to express whatever emotion they felt during the service — that may mean shedding tears one minute and laughing at a story being told about Ah Loo the next — or maybe both at the same time.

That duality was shown by Ah Loo’s wife, Laura Empey, while she was speaking to guests from the stage. At times, she appeared to be fighting back tears, attempting to control herself as she spoke. Other times, she joked as she spoke about her husband, whom she also called “the love of my life.”

Empey spoke Friday evening in front of the more 300 guests who attended the ceremony and those watching on YouTube from Samoa and other Pacific Island countries who knew of the late fashion designer.

She shared with the audience the fact that Ah Loo was more than a fashion designer. He was a father who adored his children and a man with many, many friends. He was also creative in more than the fashion world, she said.

“It was in creating meaning and details behind the scenes — his way of making you feel safe … it left a mark on every person that he interacted with,” she told the memorial service guests. “And he also found great joy in McDonald’s.”

A guest blows a kiss to the casket of Afa Ah Loo as she walks the catwalk with many others to celebrate the life of fashion designer Afa Ah Loo, who was shot and killed as an innocent bystander during a No Kings protest, at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Friday. | Kristen Murphy, Deseret News

Ah Loo’s energetic spirit was a part of every aspect of the service. From video montages of his time with friends and family to his daughter singing and dancing as part of the service, Ah Loo’s love of people and life — and his love of Samoa — was a part of the flowers, greenery, songs sung and prayers given.

Ah Loo was not perfect, and that was a part of his charm, according to friends and siblings. As his loved ones shared stories about how imperfect he was — they also described him as “real”— he could remind guests that he lived life to the fullest.

“He was the worst rugby coach. I don’t think we even won a game that year!” said former rugby player Brianna Fruen. “But he was the best dressed coach out there! I bet those angels in heaven are wearing beautiful gowns.”