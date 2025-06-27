These new Idaho laws take effect in July - East Idaho News

BOISE (KMVT/KSVT) —Starting July 1, several new laws take effect that state lawmakers passed during the last legislative session.

Senate Bill 1210, or the Idaho Medical Freedom Act, broadly prohibits businesses, governments, and schools from requiring medical interventions, such as certain vaccines or other treatments — for employment or services.

Lawmakers also passed House Bill 380, which calls for the death penalty for certain child sex abuse crimes based on a number of factors.

“The creation of a new offense– aggravated lewd conduct of a minor under the age 12 or at age 12. If two of the aggravated factors are present, the offenders face a 30-year minimum or the death penalty,” said bill sponsor State Rep. Bruce Skaug during the 2025 Legislative Session.

House Bill 37 makes the firing squad Idaho’s primary method of execution, changing it from lethal injection.

When it comes to changes in education, Senate Bill 1198, or The Higher Education, DEI Bill, restricts diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in public higher education.

“I look forward to seeing our institutions of higher education fully focused on the important and excellent work that they do to equip our students to thinking critically, seek truth and receive the preparation necessary to succeed in their future careers,” said bill sponsor State Sen. Ben Toews.

Lawmakers also passed Idaho’s School Choice Law, which provides tax credits for eligible students enrolled in nonpublic schools. That law was retroactive to the beginning of the year.

“School choice just allows parents more options to find out what works best for them,” said bill sponsor and House Majority Leader Jason Monks.

Also retroactive to January– major tax cuts in our state with lawmakers approving a reduction in income tax rates, property taxes and more.

Finally, a new law that was quite the talker and begins next week: Students in public schools must now learn cursive handwriting by the end of the fifth grade.

