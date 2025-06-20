You’re invited to this jam session on Saturday as part of National Make Music Day  - East Idaho News

AMMON — If you are a musician or just like the sound of live music, you’re invited to a jam session this Saturday at McCowin Park in Ammon.

It’s all part of “National Make Music Day.” The event is a “celebration of our community and the power of music to bring us all together,” according to a news release.

It will be at the gazebo starting at 11 a.m. Chesbro Music Co. and No Limit Guitar Co. have teamed up for the event.

“After speaking with the general manager at No Limit Guitar Co., we thought that our community could use one of these events with both of our stores participating. There are plenty of live music events in Idaho Falls, but not many where younger musicians and more experienced musicians can just sit down together and learn from one another in an unstructured and safe, friendly environment,” said Katie Jennings with Chesbro Music Co.

“Launched in 1982 in France as the Fête de la Musique, Make Music is celebrated on the same day in more than 2,000 cities in dozens of countries around the world,” according to Make Music online. “On June 21, 2024, 141 U.S. cities organized 5,304 free concerts.”

Click here to learn more about the history behind the national day.

Jennings said the hope is that the local event will grow and evolve in the region and that more live music can be encouraged.

“When you don’t have the words to express your emotions or your frustrations, (music is) a way you can express that in a productive, positive manner. I also love that when you talk about a choir or ensemble or band, every person is important and every person is needed and necessary,” she said.

She told EastIdahoNews.com that Chesbro Music Co. has been located in downtown Idaho Falls for over 100 years, and there have been many changes in the world and in the community. She explained why it’s good to have an event like this one.

“We’ve learned that fostering a musical community can help heal wounds, bridge divisions, and encourage positive social interactions in our community. We feel that music has room for everyone–regardless of any socioeconomic factors,” she said. “Our goal in partnering with No Limit Guitar Co. is to create that kind of musical community here in Idaho Falls–one where everyone is welcome and feels safe to express their creativity through music.”

Jennings said to bring your instruments and a lawn chair to the event. There is plenty of parking. It’s a time to make new friends and learn new tunes.

“If you sing, if you play an instrument; I don’t care if you’ve been playing for 99 years or for nine minutes—bring it and come and we’ll find a place for you!” she said. “I am so excited. We’re hoping it’ll be a fun time for everybody that wants to come.”