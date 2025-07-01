1 dead, 1 hospitalized in two-vehicle crash near Burley - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

PAUL – Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision which occurred on Sunday, July 6, at 11:14 a.m. on North 600 West at West 200 North, in Minidoka County.

A 2024 Ram 2500 was traveling west on West 200 North. The driver failed to yield at the stop sign and hit a 1992 Ford Ranger which was traveling south on North 600 West.

The driver of the Ram, a 39-year-old man from Paul, was not wearing a seatbelt and was taken by personal vehicle to a local hospital. The driver of the Ford, a 55-year-old-man from Paul, was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injures at the scene of the crash.

Traffic at the intersection was blocked for about three hours, allowing emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene.

Idaho State Police was assisted by the Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office, Minidoka EMS, Minidoka Highway District, and LifeFlight Network.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.