A Feel Good Friday surprise for a man helping document gravesites at a local cemetery - East Idaho News

We recently received an email about a guy named Dale who lives near Fielding Memorial Cemetery in Idaho Falls. It said:

Last night my husband and I were at Fielding Memorial Cemetery putting flowers on my parents and sister’s graves. There was a gentleman who was there with a piece of paper walking around. My husband asked him what he was doing. He said that he lives near the cemetery and on his own time, he goes to the cemetery and documents each grave. He puts in the coordinates so people can go onto the website findagrave.com and when you search for a name, it has the coordinates so that you can find your loved ones. I thought what a wonderful service. He was very friendly.

