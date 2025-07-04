A Feel Good Friday surprise for an ice cream worker who helped a family find a retainer - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with Ashley and Ashley Outlet of Idaho Falls to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We recently received an email from a mother who had a kind encounter with a Crispy Cones employee. She wrote:

Tonight we decided to take my boys to Crispy Cones in Idaho Falls for their first time. My younger son just got his braces off and has to wear a retainer. We got to the restaurant we realized we forgot his case. He has to take it out every time he eats. I told him to just put it on a napkin.

We ate, we got messy, went to the bathroom to wash our hands and my husband cleaned up the garbage we left. Got home and my son screams, “My retainer!” I looked at my husband like oh crap. We race to Crispy Cones and hope to God they haven’t taken out the trash.

We get there and they had not. The manager, Moroni, told us he would take the garbage to us at the back of the shop so we could dig through it. We met him back there expecting him to hand us the trash and for him go back inside to work.

NO! This man literally bent down on his hands and knees and helped us dig through melted ice cream and soggy napkins. He did not even think twice about helping us. I was so grateful. We did eventually find the retainer at the bottom of the bag…but he is truly an amazing person. Thank you so much Crispy Cones and Moroni you saved us from needing to buy another retainer. This man truly needs recognition for his amazing act. It may be small, but it truly meant the world to me, my husband, and our son.

We wanted to thank Moroni for his kind act and surprised him for Feel Good Friday. Check it out in the video player above!