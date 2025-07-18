A man who's worked at Jiffy Lube for 45 years gets a retirement surprise for Feel Good Friday - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with Ashley and Ashley Outlet of Idaho Falls to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We recently received an email about a man who has worked at Jiffy Lube in Idaho Falls for over four decades. It said:

John Cousin has been a cornerstone of the Jiffy Lube on Woodruff in Idaho Falls for 45 years, greeting thousands of customers across generations with his warm smile and unwavering dedication. He has been the face of that shop. He’s not just serviced cars and taken your money — he’s built relationships, making everyone who walked through the door feel valued. Beyond his incredible career at Jiffy Lube, he spent over 20 years in the Idaho National Guard, using his skills in vehicle maintenance to serve his community and country. Now, as he is retiring in July, it would be a perfect time to honor his legacy with a “Feel Good Friday” surprise, celebrating a man who has spent decades making others feel important.

We tracked down John and surprised him for Feel Good Friday. Check out the video in the player above!