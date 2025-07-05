Bear Lake beach temporarily closed after moose sighting - East Idaho News

BEAR LAKE, Idaho (ABC4) – Officials temporarily closed Bear Lake State Park’s North Beach after a young bull moose showed up.

Idaho Fish and Game, Bear Lake State Park, Bear Lake County Sherrif’s office, and Idaho State Police responded to Bear Lake State Park’s North Beach and temporarily closed it while they helped guide a young bull moose to a safer area.

The Idaho Fish and Game Southeast Region stated, “After a 3-mile push into an isolated habitat, the moose can now relax and enjoy his own picnic”.

While this was a minor interruption to visitor’s 4th of July festivities, it is a good reminder that individuals may run into wildlife while participating in outdoor recreation this summer.

What to do if you see Wildlife:

With Summer in full force, more people are flocking to Utah and Idaho’s national parks and local landmarks. The National Park Service (NPS) encourages any visitors to keep themselves, other visitors, and wildlife safe by keeping their distance.

It is important for visitors to give wildlife plenty of room, and to avoid disturbing them, since “wildlife in parks are wild and can be unpredictable when they’re disturbed or surprised”, says NPS.

Individuals should give wildlife a minimum of 75 feet distance. When it comes to bears and more aggressive wildlife, 150 feet of distance is recommended.

Visitors should also make sure to store their food and keep their campsite clean, to avoid drawing animals’ attention. “Once they [wildlife] have learned that people are a source of food, wildlife can become aggressive toward people”. Different parks will have different rules on storage requirements, and it is important to become familiar with each park’s rules before you go. The public can find each park’s rules on individual park websites, the NPS app, or by asking rangers.

Staying on designated trails or campsites can also reduce the chance of running into wildlife. If the park allows pets, they should remain on-leash at all times. If you do run into wildlife, you should alert a ranger. Additionally, if you observe wildlife that is acting strangely, approaches you, or appears to be sick or dead, you should inform a ranger.

Following these tips can help ensure that both visitors and wildlife stay safe and enjoy the outdoors.