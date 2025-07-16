Bingham County commissioners issue burn ban amid dry conditions - East Idaho News

BINGHAM COUNTY — An emergency burn ban has been approved by the Bingham County Commission and is effective immediately.

According to the resolution, some areas within the county are dry, and possible future conditions pose a severe risk of wildfire. The ban will last until Sept. 30 or earlier as determined by the commissioners.

With the burn ban in place, open fires and fireworks are prohibited, and burn permits are not being issued at this time.

The resolution states campfires are exempt from the burn ban, but those are only allowed within approved pits at campgrounds or picnic areas.

Although no fire watch or red flag warnings have been issued, National Weather Service meteorologist Jack Messick told EastIdahoNews.com on July 8 that fires could occur even when conditions were not critical, as seen with the Garden Creek fire.

The Garden Creek Fire (also known as the Lincoln Creek Fire), which burned east of Blackfoot, covered more than 5,418 acres and started on July 1. It was fully contained after six days.

Fire agencies throughout eastern Idaho responded to about 22 fire calls during the Fourth of July weekend, despite rainfall reducing the likelihood of wildfires breaking out. A wildfire in Idaho Falls had burned over 20 acres and is believed to have been caused by fireworks.

Those who see smoke should report it by calling 911 or the Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center at (208) 524-7600.