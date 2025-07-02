LDS Youth Camp evacuated as Bingham County wildfire grows to over 1,000 acres - East Idaho News

FORT HALL — The Shoshone-Bannock Tribe and Fort Hall officials say the Lincoln Creek fire, which has also been called the Garden Creek Fire, expanded to over 1,000 acres Tuesday evening.

Fire Chief Eric King of the Fort Hall Fire Department said in a 6:30 p.m. press conference that the fire, which started at 12:30 p.m., has burned from Garden Creek to the Blackfoot River, and is 0% contained.

“We’ve had several homes that are in the area that are being threatened,” King said.

Shoshone Bannock Tribes Emergency Management Coordinator Feliciana Fullmer said the evacuation order for residents living near Presto Road, Little Indian Canal Road, and those near Wolverine Creek has been lifted.

A burn ban is also in place, except for ceremonial purposes or when using propane grills. Those using fireworks are asked to use caution.

King said multiple agencies are working on the blaze. He said some of them are North Bannock County, the Shelley-Firth Fire Department, the Blackfoot Fire Department, and the federal Bureau of Land Management.

A large number of aircraft are also being used to fight the fire.

Community members are asked to stay away from the area and refrain from flying their drones.

The weather has also had an impact, with winds in the area where the blaze is ongoing reaching up to 35 mph as the fire pushes toward the northeast and the Wolverine Creek area.

King said they are investigating the cause of the fire, but have received reports that it may be man-made.

Crews are working to the northeast of the fire, where fire retardant has been laid out, and dozers are clearing the area to create a fire line.

The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office assisted in helping evacuate 400 youth from an LDS Youth Camp, located at Sellars Creek Ranch.

Bingham County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jordyn Nebeker said the camp was occupied by a group of Latter-day Saint youth from Utah. Due to the possibility of the fire encroaching on the camp, the sheriff’s department enlisted the aid of Teton Stage Lines in Idaho Falls, who sent 10 buses to evacuate the youth.

Nebeker said the youths were taken to a local high school in Idaho Falls to spend the night.

Shoshone-Bannock Tribes Public Affairs Manager Roselynn Yazzie said community members can stay up-to-date through the Fort Hall Fire Department, the Shoshone-Bannock Tribal Office of Emergency Management, Sho-Ban News, and the tribe’s Facebook page.

