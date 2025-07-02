Garden Creek Fire reaches 30% containment, burned over 1,000 acres - East Idaho News

FORT HALL — The Shoshone-Bannock Tribe and Fort Hall officials announced the Garden Creek Fire, also referred to as the Lincoln Creek Fire, is now 30% contained.

According to a news release, the fire has burned over 1,000 acres and crossed the Blackfoot River, but the blaze has since slowed down.

Fire Chief Eric King of the Fort Hall Fire Department said at Tuesday night’s press conference, the fire had started at 12:30 p.m. that day and burned from the Garden Creek area to the Blackfoot River.

The weather had an impact, with winds reaching up to 35 mph Tuesday evening, pushing the fire to the Wolverine Creek Area. King said the fire threatened multiple structures, which caused officials to issue an order for residents near the area to prepare to evacuate.

The order to prepare for evacuation was for the areas of Presto Road, Little Indian Canal Road, and Wolverine Creek was lifted late Tuesday night.

Shoshone Bannock Tribes Emergency Management Coordinator Feliciana Fullmer told EastIdahoNews.com that improved wind conditions have aided firefighters.

King stated that if the fire jumped the Blackfoot River, crews had worked to lay out fire retardant, and dozers would be used to clear the area and create a fire line to slow the blaze.

The news release states that officials are asking the public to stay away from the area and avoid using drones. The cause of the fire is still not known, but King said reports have come in indicating it may be man-made.

Multiple agencies, including the North Bannock County Fire District, Shelley-Firth Fire Department, Blackfoot Fire Department, and the federal Bureau of Land Management, have assisted the Fort Hall Fire Department with the wildfire. A large number of aircraft are also assisting firefighters in containing the fire.

“Crews remain on scene with ground and air support actively engaged in prevention efforts,” the release states.

Shoshone-Bannock Tribes Public Affairs Manager Roselynn Yazzie said community members can stay up-to-date through the Fort Hall Fire Department, the Shoshone-Bannock Tribal Office of Emergency Management, Sho-Ban News, and the tribe’s Facebook page.