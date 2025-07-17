Black bear euthanized in Yellowstone after becoming food-conditioned - East Idaho News

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. –- A black bear was euthanized in Yellowstone National Park on Friday, after officials say it became food-conditioned, posing a threat to humans.

Around 5 p.m., officials “lethally removed an adult female black bear following a series of concerning incidents at a backcountry campsite located in the Blacktail Deer Creek drainage in the northern part of the park,” according to a park news release.

On June 7, the bear crushed an unoccupied tent at the campsite. A few weeks later, on Friday, the bear climbed the site’s food storage pole, tore down stored food bags and ate the campers’ food.

RELATED | Grizzly euthanized in Island Park after becoming food-conditioned

“Although it is uncommon for bears in Yellowstone to obtain human food, when it does occur, bears can quickly become food-conditioned and may act aggressively or dangerously around humans, putting both people and wildlife at risk,” according to the release. “The bear’s escalating behavior – including property damage and obtaining a significant food reward – posed a clear threat to visitor safety and warranted removal.”

The release says the decision to kill the bear was based on an “ongoing concern for human safety, property damage to camping equipment (and) the bear learning to defeat the park’s backcountry food storage poles to obtain human food.”

“We go to great lengths to protect bears and prevent them from gaining access to human food in all areas of the park,” said Kerry Gunther, Yellowstone bear management biologist, in the release. “But occasionally, a bear outsmarts us or overcomes our defenses. When that happens, we sometimes have to make the difficult decision to remove the bear from the population to protect people and property.”

The national park says each of the park’s 293 backcountry campsites is equipped with either a food storage pole or a bear-resistant storage box.

Park guidelines require backcountry campers to hang food from the pole or secure it in the box at all times except when actively cooking or eating.

“Yellowstone reminds all visitors that utilizing these bear safety measures remains crucial in ensuring public safety and preventing wildlife from developing dangerous habits,” says the release.

According to the park, the last black bear killed in a management action in Yellowstone was in July 2020, when a black bear injured campers and accessed human food at a backcountry campsite.

In May, a grizzly was killed in the park after becoming food-conditioned and taking food near Old Faithful, the Nez Perce picnic area and the Midway Geyser parking lot.

RELATED | Food-conditioned grizzly bear trapped and killed in Yellowstone National Park

For more information on safely enjoying Yellowstone’s backcountry and wildlife, visit the Yellowstone National Park website here.