Brutal, Idaho! Two major concerts on the same night, and both just got canceled? - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Talk about awful luck, Boise.

It’s bad enough when two major concerts get scheduled on the same night, potentially forcing live music fans to grit their teeth and choose a favorite.

But then both shows wind up canceled, too? In a span of less than a week?

That’s what just happened to Idaho.

Ray LaMontagne fans found out Tuesday morning that his entire 2025 North America Trouble 20th Anniversary Tour with The Weather Station had been rescheduled to next year — “due to a lengthy healing process after an unexpected oral surgery.”

One notable exception? The Aug. 23 date at the Morrison Center has been flat-out canceled.

That comes just days after Big Head Todd and the Monsters announced that its Garden City appearance with Bill Murray and His Blood Brothers — also Aug. 23 — also is canceled. That co-headlining show was supposed to be at the Revolution Concert House. No reason was provided for the ax falling on that one.

The good news: Refunds are being issued for both events.

The even better news: There are still two more significant touring shows scheduled for Aug. 23 in the Boise area. (Or wait, more choosing! Is that bad news?)

Country singer Riley Green is slated to pack ‘em in at Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater in Nampa. And soft-rocker Five For Fighting is supposed to headline the Knitting Factory in Boise.

At least for now …