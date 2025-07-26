CEI launches first-ever police academy - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from College of Eastern Idaho.

IDAHO FALLS — College of Eastern Idaho is proud to announce the start of its inaugural Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Patrol Academy.

It began July 7, and marks a major milestone in CEI’s efforts to expand workforce training and directly support law enforcement needs in eastern Idaho.

“We are excited to offer a police academy for the first time here at CEI,” said Trevor Elordi, Vice President of Workforce Training & Operations. “This has been something that has been in the works for almost two years now, and we are excited to make it happen. We are thankful for the opportunity to collaborate with several departments here in eastern Idaho and are grateful for the help from so many dedicated officers and deputies in this region who will be working with us. Providing top-quality training for these future law enforcement personnel has been our top priority, with special emphasis on officer safety and more scenario-based training.”

The inaugural POST Patrol Academy will host five recruits: two from the City of Idaho Falls, two from the City of St. Anthony, and one from Bonneville County. Throughout the 18-week program, recruits will receive intensive instruction on everything from firearms safety and emergency vehicle operations to physical training and arrest techniques.

The academy is made possible through the dedicated work of CEI’s Workforce Training team and a group of seasoned law enforcement professionals. Academy coordinators Joe Tafoya (retired LAPD), Scot Esmay (retired California Highway Patrol), and Mike Lasiewicki (retired FBI) bring more than 90 years of combined experience to the program. Supporting them are Director of Programs Rachael Green and Senior Program Coordinator Amy Secula, who played key roles in developing and organizing the academy.

With support from local agencies and businesses, CEI’s POST Patrol Academy is uniquely positioned to deliver hands-on, community-based law enforcement training in a way that allows recruits to remain close to their departments and families.

For more information about CEI’s law enforcement training programs, call (208)-535-5345.