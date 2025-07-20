Chain reaction crash on I-15 near Blackfoot causes traffic delays - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT – The flow of traffic along Interstate 15 near Blackfoot has returned to normal following a chain reaction crash Sunday afternoon.

It started a little after 1 p.m. at mile marker 94 in Bingham County, according to a news release from Idaho State Police.

The names of the drivers involved have not been specified, but ISP report traffic was already slow because of construction. A 24-year-old Las Vegas man behind the wheel of a 2005 Toyota 4Runner was headed south. He, along with the 24-year-old female passenger and a child, hit the back of a 2025 Audi Q7 in the construction zone. A 52-year-old woman from Huntsville, Utah was driving the Audi. She had a 22-year-old woman in the car with her.

This led to a chain reaction collision with multiple other vehicles, including a 2017 Nissan Rogue. Inside the Rogue were a 25-year-old female driver and a 48-year-old male passenger, both from Chehalis, Washington. A 27-year-old male passenger from Great Britain was in the Rogue as well.

The Rogue hit a 2024 Ford Expedition, occupied by a 71-year-old male driver and a 38-year-old female passenger, both from Glen, Montana.

ISP say everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt. No injuries were reported.

Traffic was at a standstill in the north and southbound lanes for about half an hour. The scene is cleared, as of 3:40 p.m.

ISP is still investigating the crash.