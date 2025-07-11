Chalk Fest Community Day taking place Saturday in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Art Museum of Eastern Idaho.

IDAHO FALLS — The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho is thrilled to announce the return of a beloved summer tradition—this year reimagined as Chalk Fest Community Day, taking place Saturday, July 12, on the museum grounds and neighboring South Capital Park.

With generous support from Teton Toyota, this year’s event will be a vibrant, family-friendly version of TAM’s popular Chalk Fest, offering all the color and creativity of years past, with a renewed focus on community connection and joyful expression.

Since its launch, Chalk Fest has drawn families, artists, and spectators to watch the sidewalks come alive with bold color and imaginative designs. This year, the tradition continues—with a twist. Rather than a formal competition with judges and multiple cash prizes, Chalk Fest Community Day will feature a People’s Choice Award with a cash prize for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place ($500, $150 and $50 respectively), selected by public vote. The rest of the event centers around celebrating creativity and bringing the community together.

Professional artists will be on site creating standout chalk murals and live demonstrations throughout the day. At the same time, community members of all ages are invited to grab some free chalk pastels (a favorite among seasoned chalk artists) and claim their own sidewalk square to create a piece of public art.

“We’re so grateful to Teton Toyota for helping keep Chalk Fest alive,” said Alexa Stanger, Executive Director at TAM. “This year is all about community—bringing people together to make something beautiful, to celebrate creativity, and to enjoy a shared experience in a really relaxed and joyful setting.”

Event highlights include:

● Live demonstrations from professional chalk artists creating standout designs

● People’s Choice Award for best chalk square—open to all participants

● Free chalk pastels for adults and kids (while supplies last)

● Plenty of space for little ones to create and explore

● On-site snow cone vendor & food trucks for sweet summer treats

● Music & summer fun!

Teton Toyota’s sponsorship marks a new chapter for Chalk Fest, and museum staff are hopeful about exploring a long-term partnership.

“Having a community-minded partner like Teton Toyota step in as a champion of this event allows us to keep the tradition going,” said Development Director, Amy Thompson. “We’re excited to grow this collaboration in the years to come.”