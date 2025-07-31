College of Eastern Idaho announces new education associate degree program - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — In response to the high demand for educators in the region, CEI has announced a new Associates of Arts in Education program designed to easily transition into four-year programs.

“The State of Idaho — and eastern Idaho in particular — has a growing demand for high-quality teachers,” Jacob Haeberle, Dean of General Education, stated in a press release. “College of Eastern Idaho has recognized that demand and is excited to meet our region’s education needs with this important, new degree.”

Enrollment has already started for the new program set to debut in the fall.

According to Dana Cotton, department chair for the associative arts degree at CEI, the Education 201 course already has more students enrolled than it has historically.

The program is intended to transition seamlessly into four-year programs in the state.

“My colleagues across the state were actually very helpful. … We looked at other four-year programs in the state and did everything we could to match them the best we could, knowing each program offers things a little bit different, but that’s the goal,” Cotton said. “Like I said, my colleagues have been really, really helpful and supportive to working with our students so they can seamlessly go into that four-year program at LCSC [Lewis-Clark State College], the University of Idaho and Idaho State (University.)”

The program at CEI will offer all foundational courses needed by students seeking a career in education. Cotton highlighted courses such as “Foundations of Education” and “Education Technology.” The announcement also lists courses on psychology, human development and literacy development, as well as courses on more basic topics such as math and writing.

In addition to courses that would be required for a four-year degree in education, CEI’s Education Associate of Arts program will offer students a chance to get into classrooms for field experience in that environment. Having those opportunities early in their education allows students to be exposed to the culture of teaching and can help students decide if its something they really want to pursue, according to Cotton.

As stated above, enrollment for the new program has already begun. Student’s interested can apply online, here.