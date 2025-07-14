Community invited to grand opening service at Christ’s Love Vineyard - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — After months of prayer, planning, and preparation, Pastors Kimberly and Dustin Andrew are ready to open the doors of Christ’s Love Vineyard (CLV) to the community for a grand opening service on Sunday, July 20, at 10:30 a.m. at their new location, 309 North Garfield — the historic former home of First Congregational United Church of Christ (FCUCC).

While this is not the first CLV service held at the historic church, the grand opening service will be of special significance since taking over.

The Pastors say the service will feature Vineyard-style worship, led by a full worship band playing contemporary Christian music, followed by a special message from Pastor Race Robinson, Christ’s Love Vineyard’s pastor emeritus.

Robinson, who faithfully served the church for nearly 30 years, will share a message about the church’s new building and its vision for ministry ahead, and officially dedicate the space.

“This is such an exciting moment for our church,” said Kimberly. “We believe this move is part of the new calling God has for our church body and the city of Pocatello.”

After the service, the community is invited to stay for fellowship with cake and coffee.

Christ’s Love Vineyard has been part of the Pocatello faith community for three decades. The congregation most recently worshiped at the former Bengal Hut on 2nd Street, but had outgrown the space as the church family expanded to nearly 100 members, many of them young families.

RELATED: Christ’s Love Vineyard takes over historic Pocatello church

“We had been fervently praying for a new building,” said Dustin. “One night, the Lord prompted me to check MLS listings, and this was the first one that popped up. And here we are.”

Christ’s Love Vineyard church services are now held at 309 North Garfield, formerly the First Congregational United Church of Christ. | Courtesy photo

In addition to the grand opening, the church will host a baptism service on Sunday, Aug. 4, welcoming those who are new to baptism as well as anyone wishing to rededicate or renew their life to Christ. Baptism certificates will be available, and participants can ring the church’s iconic bell after being baptized. A light reception with appetizers and beverages will follow the service.

For more information, updates, or to connect with the church, visit Christ’s Love Vineyard on Facebook.