COURTROOM INSIDER | Judgment day for Lori Vallow Daybell - East Idaho News

COURTROOM INSIDER | Judgment day for Lori Vallow Daybell

Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” it’s judgment day for Lori Vallow Daybell as she is sentenced for the final time in an Arizona courtroom. Nate Eaton recaps the emotional victim impact statements and the powerful words the judge said to Daybell.

