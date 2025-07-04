 COURTROOM INSIDER | Lori Daybell wants new trial, Prosecutor Rachel Smith reacts - East Idaho News
COURTROOM INSIDER | Lori Daybell wants new trial, Prosecutor Rachel Smith reacts

Nate Eaton

Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” Lori Vallow Daybell wants a new trial and special prosecutor Rachel Smith joins Nate Eaton to react to Lori’s interview and the latest in the Bryan Kohberger case.

Watch in the video player above.

