Family identifies young father who died when SUV fell on him - East Idaho News

POCATELLO – A young man died on Sunday when a vehicle that he was working on fell on him.

Pocatello Police officers responded to an emergency call at a Pocatello residence and found a deceased man, who the family said had been performing maintenance on a vehicle before it fell on him, said Lt. Josh Hancock.

A fundraising campaign for Dallen Baker, 20, has been launched. Miranda Baker shared a link to the campaign in a Facebook post, identifying Baker as her son and as “the young man who died when the (SUV) he was working on fell on him.”

“Dallen was always eager to help anyone who needed help. Dallen was mature for his meager 20 years, a hard worker that could always be depended on to get the job done,” reads the description on the GiveSendGo campaign.

According to the fundraiser description, Baker is survived by his fiancée, son, mother, father and two brothers. The fundraiser’s goal is to raise $16,622 to help the family pay for funeral expenses and unresolved debts. As of Wednesday evening, it had raised $545.

The fundraiser describes Baker as “your typical young adult man (who) liked motorcycles, (dirt track) racing and helping others.”

“Those that know Dallen, only have great things to say. He was a great mechanic and loved to work on vehicles (on and off road). He worked for a local construction company and due to his exceptional work ethic and willingness to do what was needed – he progressed quickly in a career field where few 20-year-olds were given the responsibilities he was,” reads the description.

The description also states that Dallen’s family has received “numerous contacts” from people, saying, “You don’t know me, but I knew Dallen – he was a great young man and he will be missed.”

“Nobody at his young age expects (their life) to be cut short like this,” reads the description.

The Pocatello Police Department is conducting the investigation of Sunday’s incident.