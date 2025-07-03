Forecasters say dry conditions and looming thurnderstorm could spark new fires amid red flag warning - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a red flag warning for parts of eastern Idaho Thursday, due to favorable conditions for new fires to ignite. This comes as thunderstorms are predicted to move into the area Thursday evening.

The red flag warning is in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday due to the thunderstorm, which is expected to occur with low humidity and possible strong winds.

The NWS predicts winds could reach between 25 and 45 mph on Thursday evening.

“We do not differentiate in East Idaho for precipitation associated with the thunderstorm,” Senior Meteorologist Dawn Harmon says.

Harmon said the red flag warning is also based on current conditions on the ground, as there is collaboration with different land management agencies.

Bureau of Land Management Mitigation and Trespass Specialist Chris Burger said fuel conditions in Southeast Idaho are starting to become dry enough to support rapid fire growth with thunderstorms in the forecast.

A red flag warning had not been issued during the Garden Creek Fire near Fort Hall, but Burger said a passing thunderstorm and winds caused the fire to spread as fast as it did.

With the NWS reports that are sent twice a day, he said firefighters in the area can plan for the day and understand what could be in store.

Harmon said thunderstorms are expected for tomorrow, but conditions may change.

Current weather conditions make it easy for a fire to start. Burger is reminding people to be aware of that as they recreate outside this Fourth of July weekend.

“It’s not just a firefighter thing. It’s an everybody thing,” Burger said.

Those who see smoke should report it by calling 911 or the Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center at (208) 524-7600.

A current forecast in your community is available by clicking here.