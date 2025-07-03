Garden Creek Fire reaches 80% containment, officials confirm fire burned over 5,000 acres - East Idaho News

FORT HALL — The Garden Creek Fire, also known as the Lincoln Creek Fire, has reached 80% containment since starting Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Shoshone-Bannock Tribe Facebook Page, at around 8 p.m. Wednesday night, the fire had burned 5,418 acres and is at 80% containment.

“We will keep the community informed of further developments,” Fort Hall Fire Chief Eric King said.

RELATED | Garden Creek Fire reaches 30% containment, burned over 1,000 acres

Since Tuesday, Fort Hall Fire Department, with the help of North Bannock County, the Shelley-Firth Fire Department, the Blackfoot Fire Department, and the federal Bureau of Land Management, have battled the wildfire that started at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Local officials confirm Garden Creek Fire burned over 5,000 acres, contained at 80% | Courtesy Feliciana Fullmer

According to Watch Duty, a wildfire mapping application, the fire started near Little Indian Road and Garden Creek Road.

King said during a press conference that winds Tuesday afternoon and into the evening reached up to 35 mph, pushing the fire northeast. This caused officials to issue an order for residents to prepare to evacuate. The order was for those living in the areas of Presto Road, Little Indian Canal Road, and Wolverine Creek.

Shoshone Bannock Tribes Emergency Management Coordinator Feliciana Fullmer told EastIdahoNews.com that improved wind conditions have aided firefighters. The order was lifted Tuesday night.

Wednesday morning, a news release was issued from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribe stated the fire reached 30% containment and was listed at 1,000 acres burned. The fire had crossed the Blackfoot River, but King said work was done Tuesday with crews laying fire retardant and dozers to slow down the fire.

Residents are asked to stay up to date by following the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes Facebook page.