Former mayor of Ammon hired as new trustee for CEI board - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the College of Eastern Idaho.

IDAHO FALLS – At its meeting on Tuesday, June 24, the College of Eastern Idaho (CEI) Board of Trustees appointed Dana Kirkham to fill the vacant Zone 5 trustee seat.

Kirkham brings extensive experience in government, economic development, and strategic leadership to her new role on the Board. She currently serves as Senior Director of Regulatory and Strategic Initiatives for the Idaho Environmental Coalition, supporting environmental cleanup at the Idaho National Laboratory (INL) Site through the Idaho Cleanup Project. Her work helps lay a strong foundation for INL’s future research and development efforts while ensuring long-term protection of the Snake River Plain Aquifer.

Prior to her current role, Kirkham served as a city council member for Ammon, Idaho, for eight years, including six years as council president, before becoming the city’s mayor. Her leadership experience also includes serving as Chief Executive Officer of Regional Economic Development for Eastern Idaho (REDI) and as Director of Strategic Initiatives for Fluor Idaho.

Kirkham’s professional career began at the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in Langley, Virginia. A self-described “third culture kid,” she was raised in Europe and South America. She attended Marion Military Institute and earned a Bachelor of Science in Political Science from Utah State University, followed by a Master of Legal Studies from the Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law at Arizona State University.

Park Price, Chair of the Board of Trustees, shared his support for Kirkham’s appointment: “Dana’s background and experience will provide the college with valuable insights into the needs of employers in the region. I’ve worked with her and know her as a strategic thinker. She will be invaluable to the trustees and college administration as CEI approaches the launch of Future Tech, our new 88,000-square-foot facility opening in fall 2026.”

For more information about CEI and the Board of Trustees, click here.