Grassy Fire measured at 2,018 acres; work continues Saturday - East Idaho News

ST. ANTHONY — Efforts to contain the Grassy Fire, located north of the St. Anthony Sand Dunes near Grassy Ridge Road, are still underway Saturday morning.

The fire, which was initially thought to be over 4,000 acres was mapped Saturday morning, and calculated at approximately 2,018 acres, according to the Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire team.

South Fremont Fire District Chief Chris Hill says after a large-scale effort on Friday evening the fire is mostly out and local and federal firefighters are mostly working on containment and mopping up.

RELATED | Firefighters working to extinguish blaze near St. Anthony Sand Dunes

However, as the day goes on, and humidity drops and temperature rises, the fire could spread again, he said.

The Grassy Fire started at about 1:30 p.m. Friday. Hill said they believe the fire was caused by welding from a resident who working on a fence. But the cause of the fire is officially still under investigation.

The fire has burned mostly tall grass and sage brush. No structures were threatened.

“Be careful,” Hill said. “It’s getting dry out here and the burn bans are coming.”