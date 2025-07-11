Firefighters working to extinguish blaze near St. Anthony Sand Dunes - East Idaho News

ST. ANTHONY — A fire has broken out at a home near the St. Anthony Sand Dunes.

A fire began at a private residence near the dunes, and multiple agencies are working to extinguish it, Fremont County Sheriff Bart Quayle said.

A Facebook post by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says the fire is “largely visible” near the Siddoway Elk Ranch off the Red Road by the sand dunes.

“Emergency responders are on scene. Please avoid the area so responders can do their jobs,” according to the post.

The sheriff’s office says the photos it shared were taken are from the Ashton area and St. Anthony, which is still “quite a distance. Smoke is very visible in many parts of the county.”

