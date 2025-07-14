How to know when to go to the emergency department or urgent care? - East Idaho News

Have a medical-related question you've always wanted answered? The doctors at Mountain View Hospital and Idaho Falls Community Hospital are here to help! Email your "Ask the Doctor" questions to news@eastidahonews.com and they might end up in our weekly column.

As health care systems across the country face increasing demand, patients are encouraged to better understand when to seek care at an emergency department versus an urgent care clinic. Making the right decision not only ensures quicker treatment for minor issues but also helps keep emergency departments available for life-threatening conditions.

Emergency Departments are designed for life-threatening or severe health conditions

The emergency department is designed to handle the most serious medical situations. If someone is experiencing any of the following symptoms, seeking immediate care at a hospital is crucial:

Chest pain or symptoms of a heart attack (e.g., pain radiating to the arm or jaw, shortness of breath)

Signs of stroke (sudden numbness, confusion, trouble speaking, vision loss)

Difficulty breathing or severe asthma attacks

Serious injuries or trauma (car accidents, deep wounds, broken bones protruding from skin)

Seizures or loss of consciousness

Severe burns

Uncontrolled bleeding

Severe allergic reactions (anaphylaxis)

Poisoning or suspected overdose

Emergency departments operate 24/7 with access to advanced diagnostic tools, specialists, and the ability to admit individuals for inpatient care.

Urgent Cares address non-life-threatening but immediate issues

Urgent care clinics are a valuable resource for conditions that need attention soon but are not true emergencies. They often have shorter wait times and lower costs than emergency departments.

You should consider urgent care for:

Minor fractures, sprains, and strains

Cuts that may need stitches but are not heavily bleeding

Mild to moderate flu or cold symptoms

Fever without rash or severe symptoms

Minor burns

Ear infections

Urinary tract infections (UTIs)

Sore throat or mild asthma

Mild allergic reactions

Urgent care clinics typically operate extended hours, including evenings and weekends, but are not open 24/7.

Why does it matter if you go to an emergency department or urgent care?

According to the American College of Emergency Physicians, nearly one-third of emergency department visits could be treated elsewhere. “Using the ER for non-emergency care can lead to overcrowding and longer wait times for those with serious conditions,” said Dr. Melissa Tran, a family medicine physician. “Urgent care helps bridge the gap between primary care and emergency services.”

What to do if you are not sure where to go for treatment?

If you’re unsure where to go, call your primary care provider or a nurse advice line, or consider telehealth services. In true emergencies, always call 911 or go to the nearest emergency department. Making informed decisions about where to seek care helps keep our health system running efficiently—and could save lives in the process.

Ariel Taysom, PA-C, began her clinical career practicing family medicine, urgent care, and emergency medicine in Malad, Idaho. She later expanded her expertise by working in cardiology for two and a half years. In 2025, she joined the team at Community Care, where she continues to provide high-quality care across a broad range of patient needs. Community Care Pocatello is located at 1595 Yellowstone Avenue and is open Monday – Saturday 8-8 and Sunday 10 – 6. Call to make an appointment 208-233-0032, or just walk in.