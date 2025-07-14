I worked behind the scenes as a traffic engineer for the city of Idaho Falls. Here's what it's like - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – I’ve always wondered how traffic lights in a city like Idaho Falls work and what it’s like behind the scenes, so I decided to take a look.

Syede Aziz, the traffic engineer for the city of Idaho Falls, and Bruce Scholes, the electronics foreman, showed me different aspects of the city’s traffic management system.

Aziz monitors the flow of traffic throughout the city. I got to see what she sees. During our visit, we got an alert and I got to go on a call with Scholes to assess the situation.

Watch it in the video above.

