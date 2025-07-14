I worked behind the scenes as a traffic engineer for the city of Idaho Falls. Here's what it's like - East Idaho News

I worked behind the scenes as a traffic engineer for the city of Idaho Falls. Here’s what it’s likePublished at | Updated at
IDAHO FALLS – I’ve always wondered how traffic lights in a city like Idaho Falls work and what it’s like behind the scenes, so I decided to take a look.
Syede Aziz, the traffic engineer for the city of Idaho Falls, and Bruce Scholes, the electronics foreman, showed me different aspects of the city’s traffic management system.
Aziz monitors the flow of traffic throughout the city. I got to see what she sees. During our visit, we got an alert and I got to go on a call with Scholes to assess the situation.
Watch it in the video above.
Watch other Workin’ It videos here.
This story is sponsored by Workforce Training and Continuing Education Division, which is responsible for the non-credit programs at College of Eastern Idaho. WTCE is home to one of Idaho's six Workforce Training Centers operated in cooperation with Idaho Career Technical Education. Our programs unite people who want to expand their creative talents and gain new skills and experiences. From enhancing career aspirations to upskilling, there is a class, certificate or program just for you! WTCE has a combination of short- and long-term courses spanning topics such as cybersecurity, art, welding and many others. Workforce Training and Continuing Education Division is a service to the entire community.