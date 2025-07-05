Idaho Falls man allegedly caught with marijuana, LSD and MDMA - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver after being caught with marijuana, LSD and MDMA during a traffic stop.

Shawn Micheal Pelkowski, 40, has been charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, one felony count of possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance. If found guilty, Pelkowski could spend up to nine years in prison and pay a fine of up to $21,000.

According to court documents, on June 25 deputies were dispatched to assist the Special Investigations Unit. Deputies located and followed Pelkowski’s vehicle, exiting Interstate 15 at the Sunnyside exit and going eastbound.

When Pelkowski allegedly failed to make a proper turn, deputies initiated a traffic stop and pulled Pelkowski over.

Documents state Pelkowski was visibly nervous during the traffic stop. After a K9 positively identified drugs, deputies initiated a search of the vehicle.

Deputies allegedly found 30 THC vape pens behind the driver’s seat with a total weight of about 60 grams. In addition, deputies found a plastic bag holding a crystal substance that tested positive for MDMA, weighing about 15 grams, as well as a second bag containing about 5.5 grams of LSD.

Pelkowski is set to have his preliminary hearing with Magistrate Judge John Dewey on July 9 at 1 p.m.

Though Pelkowski has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.