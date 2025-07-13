Idaho Falls Police searching for 12-year-old boy with autism - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old child with autism.

“EJ” Emerson Murray was last seen around 6:50 p.m. Saturday, July 12, in the 3000 block of Hartert Drive in Idaho Falls, according to a news release from the police department.

EJ was riding his orange and black bike, and was wearing a brown shirt and denim shorts.

EJ is 4’10” and 90 pounds. He has hazel eyes and light brown hair.

Anyone with information about EJ’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208) 529-1200.