Idaho senators introduce bill to increase penalties for attacks on first responders after shooting - East Idaho News

WASHINGTON (Idaho Capital Sun) — In the wake of the June 29 deadly attack on North Idaho firefighters, Idaho U.S. senators introduced a bill to increase penalties for crimes against first responders.

Idaho Republican Sens. Jim Risch and Mike Crapo as well as Missouri Republican Sen. Eric Schmitt introduced the Graham Hoffman Act, which would make it a federal crime to assault first responders, according to a press release.

Under the act, a knowing assault of a first responder while they are performing official duties that causes serious bodily harm, death or attempts to do so, would be punishable by up to 10 years in prison, fined or both. If the attack results in death or the includes a kidnapping or attempted kidnapping, the penalty could be up to a life sentence.

“Last month’s evil attack on first responders in North Idaho is a stark reminder of the dangers our brave men and women in uniform face every day,” Risch said in the release. “The Graham Hoffman Act is commonsense legislation to properly punish those who assault the men and women who keep our communities safe.”

Risch said he and his wife, Vicki, “continue to pray for the victims of the North Idaho ambush, their loved ones, and all affected by this reprehensible act.”

The attack in Coeur d’Alene killed Coeur d’Alene Fire Department Battalion Chief John Morrison and Kootenai County Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Frank Harwood and severely injured engineer Dave Tysdal, who also works for the Coeur d’Alene Fire Department.

From left, John Morrison, battalion chief with Coeur d’Alene Fire Department and member of Coeur d’Alene Firefighters IAFF Local 710; Frank J. Harwood, battalion chief with Kootenai County Fire & Rescue and member of Kootenai County Firefighters IAFF L2856; and David Tysdal, firefighter/engineer with Coeur d’Alene Fire Department and member of Coeur d’Alene Firefighters IAFF Local 710. Morrison and Harwood were killed in the ambush shooting, and Tysdal is fighting for his life in recovery. | CDA Fire Department Facebook

The suspect, Wess Roley, was found dead nearby. Officials believe he started a brush fire and then opened fire on the firefighters, the Sun reported.

“Their loss impels us to strengthen the law and deter further violence to ensure justice is fully meted on any individual who attacks our law enforcement or first responders,” Crapo said in the release.

RELATED | Two firefighters killed in ‘ambush-style’ shooting east of Coeur d’Alene

RELATED | The man accused of killing 2 Idaho firefighters had once aspired to be one

Proposed law named after Kansas City paramedic

The act was named after Graham Hoffman, a Kansas City firefighter paramedic who was stabbed and killed while transporting a patient in April, the Kansas City Star reported.

“This tragic loss underscores the urgent need to protect our first responders, who put their lives on the line to serve our communities,” Schmitt said in the release. “This legislation, in honor of Graham, ensures that anyone who assaults or kills a first responder faces the full force of federal law.”

Risch and Crapo are joined by U.S. Sens. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Ashley Moody (R-Fla.), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), and Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.).

Idaho Capital Sun is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Idaho Capital Sun maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Christina Lords for questions: info@idahocapitalsun.com.