Inmate charged after he allegedly stole ATV and took off while on work release - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — An inmate in a work release group that was setting up for July 4th festivities is being charged after escaping custody and stealing an ATV.

Douglass Dallas, 37, allegedly stole the ATV after leaving the group and used it to attempt to flee law enforcement.

On the morning of July 1, officers were dispatched to calls of a suspicious individual asking for rides while wearing a work release shirt.

Responding officers were able to confirm with the Bonneville County Work detail that Dallas was missing.

According to court documents, a second 911 call came in reporting an individual driving an ATV with “Snake River Landing” labels on the side of it. Dallas was reportedly driving the ATV at “extreme high rates of speed, avoiding law enforcement trying to apprehend him.”

Dallas was placed under arrest on Lewisville Highway and brought back into police custody. During the arrest, he allegedly smelled like marijuana, and when officers later tested him, he tested positive.

Documents state Dallas tried telling police that he hadn’t stolen the ATV and that a worker had given him a ride, but multiple witnesses told police that only one man was in the vehicle.

For the escape attempt and theft, Dallas has been charged with one count of grand theft and one count of escape by one charged, convicted of or on probation for a felony.

If found guilty, Dallas could serve up to 19 years in prison, in addition to his current convictions, and pay fines of up to $55,000.

Though Dallas has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.