'Into the Woods' comes to life on Blackfoot stage - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — Audiences can expect an evening of music, magic, and meaningful storytelling as Blackfoot’s Bydand Theater Company presents the classic musical “Into the Woods.”

Christy Foster, the theater founder and artistic director, says the show reflects family dynamics while conveying the message that no one is ever truly alone, even when facing life’s darkest challenges.

The musical runs Friday through August 9 at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center, at 870 South Fisher Street. Performances will take place on Fridays, Saturdays, and Mondays. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the show beginning at 7 p.m.

This is Bydand Theater’s second production, following a successful run of “Puffs” earlier this year.

The Tony Award-winning musical by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine puts a different spin on several Brothers Grimm fairy tales, weaving together the stories of Cinderella, Jack, Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel, and a baker and his wife.

The cast of Bydand Theater Company’s ‘Into the Woods’ is ready for opening night at BPAC on July 25. | Courtesy photo

Each character ventures into the mysterious woods in pursuit of a wish — whether it’s attending a royal ball, having a child or finding wealth.

“This show is about complicated family relationships. Everyone is someone’s father, mother, brother or sister,” said Foster.

Although the first act offers a journey full of magic and discovery, the second act takes a darker turn. The characters must face the unintended consequences of their choices when a giantess arrives, forcing them to reckon with loss, sacrifice and the true meaning of community.

“This is a beautiful show. We’re excited to share it with the community,” said Foster. “We are so blessed to have the talent that we have in this community who have come together to put on this show.”

Foster highlighted several standout cast members, including Joey Tanner, who plays the baker, and Lincoln Bench, a 9-year-old from Blackfoot who takes on the role of the narrator.

“He does a fantastic job,” she said. “Jordyn Monroe, also from Blackfoot, plays the witch and is amazing.”

The theater’s leadership team also includes Christy Hudson as director of marketing, Jennifer Hill as director of finance, and Jordyn Monroe as director of community outreach.

Tickets for “Into the Woods” are available online at bydandtheater.com or can be purchased at the door.