ISP to increase patrols throughout southwest Idaho for Fourth of July weekend - East Idaho News

The following is a news release and photo from Idaho State Police.

BOISE – The Idaho State Police is increasing patrols in Southwest Idaho over Fourth of July weekend, one of the deadliest travel holidays of the year. The holiday period carries a higher risk of traffic fatalities due to increased travel and impaired driving.

To help keep holiday traffic safe, ISP will send a team of troopers to the McCall area, a popular destination for Fourth of July celebrations. Troopers will also take part in the Treasure Valley DUI Task Force’s Fourth of July Operation, which runs from today through July 6.

“We’ve investigated several fatal crashes in the past month where seat belts were not used,” Captain Michael Winans said. “We want everyone to get to their destination safely, and that begins with buckling up.”

ISP reminds drivers that safety starts before you even leave the driveway — whether it’s planning a sober ride or making sure your vehicle is road-ready.

Before you hit the road:

Check your vehicle. Inspect tires, brakes, lights and fluid levels.

Pack an emergency kit. Include water, snacks, jumper cables, a flashlight, basic tools, a first-aid kit and a phone charger.

Plan your route. Allow extra time, check traffic and avoid peak travel hours when possible.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, from 2019 to 2023, more than 2,650 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes over the Fourth of July holiday, and 40% killed during that time were impaired.

Drivers who witness dangerous driving or require emergency assistance should call 911 or *ISP (*477).