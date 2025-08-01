Local farm honored for over 100 years of agricultural legacy - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A family farm that began more than a century ago in the fertile soil of Bonneville County has officially joined the ranks of Idaho’s most historic agricultural operations.

The Idaho State Historical Society, in partnership with the Idaho State Department of Agriculture, has named the Haderlie Family Farm an official Idaho Century Farm, recognizing over 100 years of continuous family ownership and farming tradition.

The Haderlie family’s farming legacy dates back to 1915, when Henry W. Haderlie and his wife Ruth Ward began working the land. Now, four generations later, their descendants continue to farm in the region, carrying forward a commitment to agriculture that has withstood decades of change.

“This recognition is a tribute to their dedication and vision—and a legacy we’re proud to carry forward,” said Tim Haderlie, who runs the farm today with his son, Dustin. “My father Verl and grandfather Henry were incredibly hard workers who loved this land.”

Photo: Idaho State Historical Society

For Verl Haderlie, now 93, the honor holds deep personal significance. Despite living with macular degeneration, the longtime farmer and son of Henry Haderlie witnessed his family’s land receive statewide recognition. His children and grandchildren describe the moment as a meaningful gift for a man whose life has been shaped by the rhythms of the land.

The Haderlie story is rooted in Idaho’s agricultural evolution and the broader history of the American West. Henry’s father, Charles Haderlie, emigrated from Switzerland and was an early settler in Utah and Wyoming. Henry later helped dig the Gardner and Hillside irrigation canals—critical infrastructure for early farming—using a horse-drawn scraper.

Through the decades, the Haderlie operation evolved from horse-drawn plows and flood irrigation to modern wheel lines and center pivots. In the 1970s, Verl expanded the business to include a cow/calf herd and a bulk milk-hauling operation, along with pasture land near Bone.

Today, fourth-generation farmer Dustin Haderlie oversees more than 1,000 acres of leased farmland in addition to the original homestead. His young son, Hank—named after his great-great-grandfather Henry—represents the fifth generation raised on the family’s rich agricultural heritage.

The Idaho Century Farm and Ranch Program celebrates farms and ranches that have remained in the same family for at least 100 years. It highlights the values of resilience, stewardship, and generational continuity that are central to Idaho’s agricultural identity.

More information about the program can be found at www.history.idaho.gov.