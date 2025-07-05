Local library partnering with Idaho Department of Labor for employment success workshop - East Idaho News

The following is a news release and photo from the city of Pocatello.

POCATELLO – Are you looking for your next job or your first one? Marshall Public Library is once again teaming up with the Idaho Department of Labor to host a FREE Employment Success Workshop on Wednesday, July 16 at 2 p.m. in the library’s Community Room.

This workshop is open to teens, first-time job seekers, and individuals exploring a career change. Attendees will receive expert tips on how to navigate today’s job market, search for opportunities, and use the resources available through the Idaho Department of Labor.

Participants will:

Learn how to access current job openings

Get insight into local labor market trends

Explore tools to enhance your job search

Receive a free copy of the “Maximize Your Job Search” workbook

After the workshop, attendees can schedule one-on-one follow-up sessions with Department of Labor staff for personalized assistance.

The City of Pocatello is always hiring! Explore current openings here.