Local man involved in Compass Academy homicide faces new drug charges in Bingham County - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — A 20-year-old man involved in a fatal shooting incident in Idaho Falls has been arrested after crashing his vehicle into a pole, and Idaho State Police allege the man was drunk and had illegal drugs with him.

Taylor Alan Aughenbaugh was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and the following misdemeanors: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence under the age of 21, and unlawful possession of alcohol.

Aughenbaugh has been indicted in two separate cases involving the fatal shooting in the parking lot of Compass Academy, which resulted in one man’s death in February 2024. Aughenbaugh faces two counts of felony aggravated battery using a deadly weapon and one count of felony concealing or destroying evidence. He also faces felony grand theft of a firearm.

Aughenbaugh’s latest bond was set at $250,000. He previously was released after paying a $100,000 bail in his initial case and a $20,000 bail in the grand theft case.

According to the court documents, on July 2, an ISP trooper responded to a crash at the Sage Hill Gas Station on 843 North, U.S. Highway 91 in Bingham County at around 9:30 a.m. The collision involved an impaired driver. The initial report stated that a vehicle had hit a pole, and the driver was asleep in the vehicle, which was still running.

Upon the trooper’s arrival, a Fort Hall Police officer was on the scene talking with the driver, identified as Aughenbaugh.

The officer told the trooper that Aughenbaugh had told him that he had been drinking and that a gun was removed from the vehicle, a Glock 17, which was between the driver’s seat and the console.

The trooper looked inside the vehicle and saw a case of beer in the front passenger seat.

The trooper reported that Aughenbaugh appeared drowsy, with droopy eyelids, and could not keep his eyes open. It was also reported that Aughenbaugh’s head kept rolling and flopping side-to-side, and his eyes were bloodshot.

The document shows Aughenbaugh had stated he had some alcohol the night prior and stopped drinking near midnight. He later asked the trooper what time it was, and the trooper responded that it was 9:45 a.m.

The trooper reported Aughenbaugh struggled to exit his vehicle and was taken by EMS for evaluation.

After his evaluation, the trooper asked Aughenbaugh if he had sustained any head injuries that prevented him from performing the tests, and he was told no.

The document Aughenbauh was asked if he was taking on any illegal substances, and he said he was not.

He was asked if he used marijuana and answered that he did the year prior. When asked if he used meth, cocaine or heroin, he said he didn’t.

After the tests, the trooper searched the vehicle for open containers due to the odor of alcohol coming from Aughenbaugh and the presence of alcohol in the vehicle.

A fanny pack was located in the back seat, and upon opening it, a bag of marijuana and a scale with white powder on it were found.

Aughenbaugh was arrested, and his Miranda Rights were read to him.

The trooper asked Aughenbaugh about the scale. He told the trooper that he knew nothing about it.

The trooper learned of Aughenbaugh’s felony record and confiscated the Glock pistol, but a charge for unlawful possession of a firearm was not added. The document states Aughenbaugh’s felony record was from when he was a juvenile, and so the gun was returned to its owner.

Aughenbaugh is scheduled to appear before Magistrate Judge James Howard Barrett Jr. for a preliminary hearing at 8:30 a.m. on July 31.

Though Aughenbaugh has been charged with these crimes, this does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty. If found guilty, he could serve up to 11 years in prison and pay a fine of up to $19,000.